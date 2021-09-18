Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $21,310.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $784.04 or 0.01628968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00121066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00174697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.59 or 0.07127602 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,060.17 or 0.99852809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.28 or 0.00862808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

