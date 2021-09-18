Wilder World (WILD) Achieves Market Cap of $97.44 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $97.44 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002836 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00132416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars.

