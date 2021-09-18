WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,928,301 shares of company stock worth $1,285,231,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.