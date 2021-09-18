Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

