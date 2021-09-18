Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00174245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.22 or 0.07119037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.18 or 1.00087075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.24 or 0.00851494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

