Wing (WING) Price Tops $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00121716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00174365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07100086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.97 or 0.99890547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00849208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

