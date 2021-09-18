WINk Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $256.77 or 0.00536029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.