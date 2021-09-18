Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.52

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.52 and traded as high as C$42.92. Winpak shares last traded at C$42.74, with a volume of 193,133 shares trading hands.

WPK has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a C$40.47 target price on Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.32 million. Research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7479462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

