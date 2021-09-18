WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 3,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

