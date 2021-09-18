Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

WIX opened at $211.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

