Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.35

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $20.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 1,337 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRWSY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.7612 dividend. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

