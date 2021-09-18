WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.36 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $466,109.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00130823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046736 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

