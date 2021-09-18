WOO Network (WOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.82 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $301.68 million and $37.82 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00130823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046736 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,843,649 coins and its circulating supply is 509,888,933 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.