World Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.63 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. World Token has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $205,544.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,476,474 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

