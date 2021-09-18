Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Worley alerts:

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.50. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.