Wownero Market Cap Tops $21.75 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and approximately $43,003.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.