WOWswap Trading Down 19% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $46,098.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00012759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00174217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.75 or 0.07110601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,303.62 or 1.00114501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.87 or 0.00861932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002662 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.