WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lessened its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,376 shares during the quarter. WPP accounts for approximately 1.6% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,373. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

