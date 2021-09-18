Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) One Day Volume Hits $157.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $505,768.55 and $157.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00016113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

