Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $458.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $408.65 or 0.00851771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.04 or 0.07128520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.27 or 1.00092486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00865145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,119,000 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.