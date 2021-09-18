Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $613.47 or 0.01266456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00122414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00174597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.80 or 0.07210639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,457.69 or 1.00037332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00848866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

