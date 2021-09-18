Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $15,648.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $561.87 or 0.01173593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

