Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $71.53 or 0.00148080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $119.95 million and $14.61 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00132256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

