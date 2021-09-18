WXCOINS Tops 1-Day Volume of $117.00 (WXC)

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WXCOINS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WXCOINS has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. WXCOINS has a total market cap of $133,639.55 and approximately $117.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00121235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.94 or 0.07125443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.40 or 0.99836047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00865071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About WXCOINS

WXCOINS’s total supply is 31,000,000 coins. WXCOINS’s official website is wxcoins.org . WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx and its Facebook page is accessible here

