Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of WYNN opened at $83.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

