Xend Finance Market Cap Hits $7.12 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00071465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00121338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00174071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.51 or 0.07123019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,118.19 or 1.00203355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00863514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

