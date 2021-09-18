Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,660 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

