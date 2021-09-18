XIO Price Tops $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

