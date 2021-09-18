Xion Finance (XGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,666.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $332,055.17 and approximately $15,666.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,593,902 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

