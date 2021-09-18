XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 155.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in XPeng by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after buying an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEV. increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.