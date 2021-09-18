xRhodium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $242.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 2% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $965,155.43 and $242.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

