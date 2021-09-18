XSGD (XSGD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $773,265.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. XSGD has a market cap of $37.80 million and approximately $773,265.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00122414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00174597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.80 or 0.07210639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,457.69 or 1.00037332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00848866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 54,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 50,872,773 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

