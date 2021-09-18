Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 235,733 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

