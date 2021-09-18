Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $100,733.65

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $100,733.65 and approximately $63,922.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,135,543 coins and its circulating supply is 4,169,110 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

