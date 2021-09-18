YEE (YEE) Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $2.40 million and $516,871.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00131254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

