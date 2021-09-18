YF Link (YFL) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $458,109.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $108.04 or 0.00223909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

