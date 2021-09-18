YFValue Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00131592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

