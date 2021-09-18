YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $53.89 million and approximately $365,848.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00134832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752724 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 125,450,049 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.