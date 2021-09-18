YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $124,253.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00132359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

