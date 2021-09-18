yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Up 43.5% Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $188,640.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00131826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.