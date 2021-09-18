Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $748,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.