Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Shares Sold by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 3.42% of Yunhong International worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yunhong International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Yunhong International in the first quarter valued at $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong International by 105.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yunhong International in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International stock remained flat at $$10.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,631. Yunhong International has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

