Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

