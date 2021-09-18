Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post sales of $218.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.43 million. BOX posted sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $858.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $859.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $950.77 million, with estimates ranging from $933.40 million to $963.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $22.92 on Friday. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $22,205,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

