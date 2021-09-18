Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Canoo stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.23. Canoo has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 138.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 3,621,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 53.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 705,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

