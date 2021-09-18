Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.1% in the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Capri by 87.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

