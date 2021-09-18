Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,512,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

