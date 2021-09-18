Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $471.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.30 million and the lowest is $436.15 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $29.53 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.15 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

