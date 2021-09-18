Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

OFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

