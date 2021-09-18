Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.25). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

KOD opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 271,785 shares of company stock worth $24,288,634 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,825,209. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

